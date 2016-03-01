Dr. Glen Crawford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Crawford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Glen Crawford, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Crawford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Philadelphia Hematology-oncology822 Pine St Ste 2A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (267) 519-0154Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
University of Pennsylvania Health System Department of Dermatology3400 Civic Center Blvd # 330, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2737
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Crawford?
Dr. Crawford is the best Dermatologist around. He is amazing and I have complete trust in his treatment of my skin condition. Why would you trust your skin health to anyone else??
About Dr. Glen Crawford, MD
- Dermatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1598780165
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Wilford Hall Med Center
- New York University School of Medicine
- Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford works at
Dr. Crawford has seen patients for Dermatitis, Contact Dermatitis and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.