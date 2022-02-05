Overview

Dr. Glen Christen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES.



Dr. Christen works at The Doctors Clinic Women & Children's Center Silverdale in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

