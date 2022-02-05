See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Silverdale, WA
Dr. Glen Christen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Glen Christen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Silverdale, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES.

Dr. Christen works at The Doctors Clinic Women & Children's Center Silverdale in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Locations

    Doctors Clinic Women's and Children's
    Doctors Clinic Women's and Children's
1780 NW Myhre Rd Ste 1963, Silverdale, WA 98383
(360) 782-3100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Preeclampsia
Treatment frequency



Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 05, 2022
Dr. Christen took care of my wife throughout her pregnancy back in 2013. I can never thank him enough for it.
— Feb 05, 2022
About Dr. Glen Christen, MD

Specialties
  • Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1528019064
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • U Nex Mex
Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Glen Christen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Christen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Christen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Christen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Christen works at The Doctors Clinic Women & Children's Center Silverdale in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Christen’s profile.

Dr. Christen has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Christen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Christen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Christen.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Christen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Christen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

