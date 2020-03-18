Dr. Glen Cangelosi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cangelosi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Cangelosi, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Cangelosi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They completed their residency with Lsu Eye Center
Dr. Cangelosi works at
Locations
-
1
Heitmeier and Armani Medical & Surgical Eyecare, LLC3501 Holiday Dr Ste 201, New Orleans, LA 70114 Directions (504) 368-7081
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center- West Bank Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cangelosi?
Dr. Cangelosi each and everyone of of the guy's you played with were scary good. It was a pleasure. You are the best. Thanks.
About Dr. Glen Cangelosi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1326048398
Education & Certifications
- Lsu Eye Center
- Charity Hosp/Lsu
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cangelosi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cangelosi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cangelosi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cangelosi works at
Dr. Cangelosi has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cangelosi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cangelosi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cangelosi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cangelosi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cangelosi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.