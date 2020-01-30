Dr. Glen Bryant Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bryant Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Glen Bryant Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Glen Bryant Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Memphis, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Forrest City Medical Center and Helena Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Bryant Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Doctors Surgery Center P A303 W Polk Ave Ste A, West Memphis, AR 72301 Directions (870) 732-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Forrest City Medical Center
- Helena Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bryant Jr?
He’s good. But don’t refer to him as an Optometrist. He will correct you in a blink of an eye ??
About Dr. Glen Bryant Jr, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1699700864
Education & Certifications
- U Tenn
- Meth Ctrl
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bryant Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bryant Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bryant Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bryant Jr works at
Dr. Bryant Jr has seen patients for Headache and Floaters, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bryant Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bryant Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bryant Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bryant Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bryant Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.