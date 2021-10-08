See All Podiatric Surgeons in Fort Worth, TX
Dr. Glen Beede, DPM Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Glen Beede, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (59)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Glen Beede, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth and Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth.

Dr. Beede works at Trinity Foot & Ankle Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trinity Foot & Ankle Specialists Pllc
    5801 Oakbend Trl Ste 140, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 377-3668
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
  • Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth
  • Usmd Hospital At Fort Worth

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Beede?

    Oct 08, 2021
    Cheerful upbeat staff; Dr. Beede is a problem solver - partners with patients to fin solutions- ease pain - improve stability,
    — Oct 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Glen Beede, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Glen Beede, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Beede to family and friends

    Dr. Beede's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Beede

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Glen Beede, DPM.

    About Dr. Glen Beede, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407854920
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Glen Beede, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beede is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Beede has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beede has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beede works at Trinity Foot & Ankle Specialists in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Beede’s profile.

    Dr. Beede has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Foot Fracture and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beede on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Beede. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beede.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beede, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beede appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Glen Beede, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.