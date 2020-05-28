Dr. Gladys Tsao-Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsao-Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gladys Tsao-Wu, MD
Overview
Dr. Gladys Tsao-Wu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Tsao-Wu works at
Locations
1
Sandia Plastic Surgery PC801 Encino Pl NE Ste D7, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 842-6868
- 2 810 Encino Pl NE Ste D-7, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 842-6868
3
University and M Cancer Center1201 Camino De Salud Ne, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 272-4946Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent surgeon. Very compassionate and kind.
About Dr. Gladys Tsao-Wu, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Tsao-Wu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsao-Wu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsao-Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsao-Wu works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsao-Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsao-Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsao-Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsao-Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.