Dr. Beale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gladys Beale, MD
Overview
Dr. Gladys Beale, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Henry Community Health.
Dr. Beale works at
Locations
Parkview Behavioral Health1720 Beacon St, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 373-8000
Women's Health Advantage1818 Carew St Ste 230, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 373-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Community Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Beale is the best! Super intelligent, very insightful but most of all so caring! Truly helped me where others failed! From so sad ?? To Glad ??
About Dr. Gladys Beale, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1164401063
Education & Certifications
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pediatrics and Psychiatry
