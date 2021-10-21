Overview

Dr. Gladstone McDowell II, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They completed their residency with Oh State University Hospital



Dr. McDowell II works at Integrated Pain Solutions in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.