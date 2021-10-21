Dr. Gladstone McDowell II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDowell II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gladstone McDowell II, MD
Overview
Dr. Gladstone McDowell II, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They completed their residency with Oh State University Hospital
Dr. McDowell II works at
Locations
Integrated Pain Solutions Columbus1210 Gemini Pl Ste 300, Columbus, OH 43240 Directions (614) 383-6450Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- OhioHealth Grant Medical Center
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
Cheerful people who know what they are doing. Dr. McD obviously knows what he is doing. Little or know pain during the procedure.
About Dr. Gladstone McDowell II, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1346296621
Education & Certifications
- Oh State University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDowell II has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDowell II accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDowell II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDowell II works at
Dr. McDowell II has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDowell II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. McDowell II. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDowell II.
