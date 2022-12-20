Overview

Dr. Giuseppina Kenyon-Savard, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Kenyon-Savard works at MOUNT ST MARYS HOSPITAL in Niagara Falls, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.