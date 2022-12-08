Dr. Giuseppe Lanzino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lanzino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giuseppe Lanzino, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Giuseppe Lanzino, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester and Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus.
Dr. Lanzino works at
Locations
Rochester - Neurology200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had an aneurysm and he saved my life.
About Dr. Giuseppe Lanzino, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
