Dr. Giuseppe Condemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Condemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giuseppe Condemi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Giuseppe Condemi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rutherford, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Condemi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Michael Schwarz MD LLC201 State Rt 17 Fl 11, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Directions (732) 724-1689
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Condemi?
Dr. Condemn is so caring and understanding. I had an anomalous finding on an MRI of my brain that showed a possibility of a bone marrow issue. I had just gone through treatment for lupus nephritis, was suffering from generalized anxiety disorder, and was just a mess. He literally saved my life with his kindness and sense of humor. Thank goodness everything turned out ok; no cancer, but blood tests showed malnutrition from not eating enough during my illness. But even that worried him! He is an absolute gem, and his staff in Rutherford, from the phlebotomists to the front desk, are awesome as well. I understand he is top in his field, and no wonder! I believe that even if you are seriously ill, he will go above and beyond to help you, and I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Giuseppe Condemi, MD
- Hematology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese, Hebrew, Italian, Korean and Spanish
- 1083660781
Education & Certifications
- Ross University, School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Condemi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Condemi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Condemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Condemi works at
Dr. Condemi has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Condemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Condemi speaks Chinese, Hebrew, Italian, Korean and Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Condemi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Condemi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Condemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Condemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.