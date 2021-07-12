See All Hematologists in Rutherford, NJ
Dr. Giuseppe Condemi, MD

Hematology
3.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Giuseppe Condemi, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rutherford, NJ. They specialize in Hematology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.

Dr. Condemi works at Astera Cancer Care in Rutherford, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Schwarz MD LLC
    201 State Rt 17 Fl 11, Rutherford, NJ 07070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 724-1689

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Anemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    EmblemHealth
    Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Health Net
    Healthfirst
    Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Locals (any local)
    MagnaCare
    Medicaid
    MultiPlan
    Oxford Health Plans
    QualCare
    UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jul 12, 2021
    Dr. Condemn is so caring and understanding. I had an anomalous finding on an MRI of my brain that showed a possibility of a bone marrow issue. I had just gone through treatment for lupus nephritis, was suffering from generalized anxiety disorder, and was just a mess. He literally saved my life with his kindness and sense of humor. Thank goodness everything turned out ok; no cancer, but blood tests showed malnutrition from not eating enough during my illness. But even that worried him! He is an absolute gem, and his staff in Rutherford, from the phlebotomists to the front desk, are awesome as well. I understand he is top in his field, and no wonder! I believe that even if you are seriously ill, he will go above and beyond to help you, and I would definitely recommend him.
    Sabrina — Jul 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Giuseppe Condemi, MD

    Specialties
    Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English, Chinese, Hebrew, Italian, Korean and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1083660781
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

