Dr. Giuseppe Caruso, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital



Dr. Caruso works at NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.