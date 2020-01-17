See All Cardiologists in Mineola, NY
Dr. Giuseppe Caruso, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Giuseppe Caruso, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Mineola, NY. They completed their fellowship with Lenox Hill Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital

Dr. Caruso works at NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates in Mineola, NY with other offices in Bethpage, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Island Pulmonary Associates
    173 Mineola Blvd Ste 305, Mineola, NY 11501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 663-1100
  2. 2
    NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates
    4271 Hempstead Tpke Ste 1, Bethpage, NY 11714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 758-8600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 17, 2020
    Dr Caruso treated my mom who had emphysema for over 15 years. He was knowledgeable and very helpful. I would definitely recommend him with confidence
    — Jan 17, 2020
    About Dr. Giuseppe Caruso, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1750321840
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital
    Residency
    • Lutheran Medical Center
    Internship
    • Lutheran Medical Center
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giuseppe Caruso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caruso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Caruso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Caruso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Caruso has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Asthma and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caruso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Caruso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caruso.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caruso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caruso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

