Dr. Giulio Diamante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giulio Diamante, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Giulio Diamante, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.
Dr. Diamante works at
Locations
-
1
Optx Ri1277 Hartford Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 521-3606
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Diamante?
I had cataract removal surgery and then 2 years later scar tissue removal. Excellent procedures and my eyesight is great.
About Dr. Giulio Diamante, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1851379812
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diamante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Diamante accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diamante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diamante works at
Dr. Diamante has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diamante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Diamante speaks Italian.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.