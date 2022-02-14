See All Ophthalmologists in Johnston, RI
Dr. Giulio Diamante, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Giulio Diamante, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.

Dr. Diamante works at Optix Rhode Island in Johnston, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Optx Ri
    1277 Hartford Ave, Johnston, RI 02919 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 521-3606

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma
Dry Eyes
Retinal Hemorrhage
Glaucoma
Dry Eyes
Retinal Hemorrhage

Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Treatment Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Surface Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 14, 2022
    I had cataract removal surgery and then 2 years later scar tissue removal. Excellent procedures and my eyesight is great.
    JoAnn — Feb 14, 2022
    About Dr. Giulio Diamante, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1851379812
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Giulio Diamante, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diamante is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diamante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Diamante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diamante works at Optix Rhode Island in Johnston, RI. View the full address on Dr. Diamante’s profile.

    Dr. Diamante has seen patients for Glaucoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Diamante on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Diamante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diamante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diamante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diamante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

