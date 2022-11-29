Overview

Dr. Gitendra Rajiyah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Orange, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLOMBO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Community Medical Center, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and East Orange General Hospital.



Dr. Rajiyah works at Orion Healthcare in East Orange, NJ with other offices in South Orange, NJ and West Orange, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Chest Pain and Hypotension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.