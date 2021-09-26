Dr. Gitanjali Baveja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baveja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gitanjali Baveja, MD
Dr. Gitanjali Baveja, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Mc Lean, VA.
Dr. Baveja works at
Cornea Consultants PC8138 WATSON ST, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 827-5454
Virginia Eye Center, PC19441 Golf Vista Plz, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Directions (703) 858-9800
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Stonesprings Hospital Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
A great ophthalmologist; very knowledgeable; professional; easy to converse with. She patiently listens to the problems and concerns and discusses treatment plans. She is really caring
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1164563946
- Washington Hospital Center
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Baveja has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baveja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baveja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Baveja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baveja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baveja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baveja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.