Dr. Gita Shah, MB BS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gita Shah, MB BS is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Cheverly, MD. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
UM Capital Region Medical Group2900 Mercy Ln, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2273
Christine Delima MD PA7350 Van Dusen Rd Ste 260, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 497-9990
Gladys Spellman Specialty Hospital and Nursing Center3001 Hospital Dr, Cheverly, MD 20785 Directions (301) 618-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gita Shah, MB BS
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1548257769
Education & Certifications
- Prince George's Hospital Center
- BJ Med Coll, Gujarat U Ahmedabad
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Shah works at
