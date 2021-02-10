Dr. Gita Meshri, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meshri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gita Meshri, DO
Overview
Dr. Gita Meshri, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center|St. Vincent's Mercy Medical Center
Dr. Meshri works at
Locations
Bellissima Women's Clinic Obstetrics & Gynecology of Houston7508 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (713) 692-0600
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She delivered my second child doctor Ikea was doing a another delivery and wasn't available at the Time she relaxed me made me comfortable preped delivered explained along the way and was very gentle and sweet and caring she made the experience a beautiful thing.
About Dr. Gita Meshri, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1053560011
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meshri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meshri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meshri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Meshri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meshri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meshri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meshri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.