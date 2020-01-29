Overview

Dr. Gita Koshy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Koshy works at Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.