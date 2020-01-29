Dr. Gita Koshy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koshy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gita Koshy, MD
Overview
Dr. Gita Koshy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Koshy works at
Locations
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Health First Physicians Inc7125 Murrell Rd, Melbourne, FL 32940 Directions (321) 242-8790
Palm Bay Anesthesia Inc1051 Hickory St, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-1919
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a colonoscopy by Dr Koshy and I feel she was excellent. I had no pain afterwards, no issues. After the procedure she came to explain what she found. I was very pleased with her.
About Dr. Gita Koshy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1396879557
Education & Certifications
- JAWAHARLAL INSTITUTE OF POST-GRADUATE MEDICAL EDUCATION / MADRAS UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koshy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koshy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koshy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koshy has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koshy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Koshy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koshy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koshy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koshy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.