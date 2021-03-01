Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fatemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD
Overview
Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Fatemi works at
Locations
Dignity Health Medical Group64 E Daily Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Directions (805) 384-8071Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fatemi is the best. She is the only doctor who will answer all of my questions in a way that I understand. She takes the time to listen to me. Her staff is kind and on time. She is a great doctor!
About Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD
- Rheumatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1154601524
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
