Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD

Rheumatology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Camarillo, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Fatemi works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    64 E Daily Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 384-8071
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Fibromyalgia

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD

Specialties
  • Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 11 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1154601524
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gita Fatemi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fatemi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fatemi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fatemi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fatemi works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Camarillo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Fatemi’s profile.

Dr. Fatemi has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fatemi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Fatemi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fatemi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fatemi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fatemi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

