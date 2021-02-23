Dr. Bakhshi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gita Bakhshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Gita Bakhshi, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Pulmonary Eosinophilia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 9404 Old Georgetown Rd, Bethesda, MD 20814 Directions (301) 530-3466
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Saved my Life , twice due to her persistence, and I owe her big time !!
About Dr. Gita Bakhshi, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- English
- 1790798940
Education & Certifications
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
