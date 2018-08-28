See All Psychiatrists in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Gisoo Zarrabi

Psychiatry
3.5 (47)
12 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gisoo Zarrabi is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine.

Dr. Zarrabi works at Harbor Psychiatry & Mental Health in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    I2b Lab LLC
    4631 Teller Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 887-7187
  2. 2
    Good Shepherd Medical Clinic Inc
    661 W 1st St Ste G, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 665-9890
  3. 3
    Harbor Psychiatry & Mental Health
    3991 MacArthur Blvd Ste 414, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 887-7187

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Genetic Testing Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CalOptima
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Aug 28, 2018
    I love my psychiatrist Dr. Zarrabi and therapist Dr. Shenasi! I would recommend this place highly. I like the staff, the wait time is short, I get my refills on time and they take my insurance. It is very busy and they have a lot of patients so sometimes it can get a bit hectic in the waiting room. As far as medication management they know what they're doing. I feel like I got on the right medication right away. Highly recommended.
    — Aug 28, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gisoo Zarrabi

    • Psychiatry
    • 12 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760707152
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Zarrabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zarrabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarrabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarrabi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarrabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarrabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

