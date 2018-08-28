Dr. Zarrabi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gisoo Zarrabi
Overview
Dr. Gisoo Zarrabi is a Psychiatry Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine.
Dr. Zarrabi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
I2b Lab LLC4631 Teller Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 887-7187
-
2
Good Shepherd Medical Clinic Inc661 W 1st St Ste G, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 665-9890
-
3
Harbor Psychiatry & Mental Health3991 MacArthur Blvd Ste 414, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 887-7187
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CalOptima
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zarrabi?
I love my psychiatrist Dr. Zarrabi and therapist Dr. Shenasi! I would recommend this place highly. I like the staff, the wait time is short, I get my refills on time and they take my insurance. It is very busy and they have a lot of patients so sometimes it can get a bit hectic in the waiting room. As far as medication management they know what they're doing. I feel like I got on the right medication right away. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Gisoo Zarrabi
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1760707152
Education & Certifications
- University of California at Los Angeles
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zarrabi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zarrabi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarrabi works at
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarrabi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarrabi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarrabi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarrabi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.