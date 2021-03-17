Overview

Dr. Giselle Ghurani, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with University Of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center



Dr. Ghurani works at Urology Center of South Florida in Miami, FL with other offices in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.