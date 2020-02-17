Dr. Gisele Wolf-Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wolf-Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gisele Wolf-Klein, MD
Overview
Dr. Gisele Wolf-Klein, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF GENEVA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Wolf-Klein works at
Locations
-
1
North Shore University Hospital300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-0100
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Wolf-Klein?
Dr Wolf-Klein is uniquely outstanding. She is tuned in all the time, kind, thorough and thrown off by nothing you say or questions you raise. She takes time, the likes of which, I have never experienced with any other physician. Dr Wolf-Klein is also a physician who truly takes care and is concerned about the patient’s family. I was not her patient though I felt I was being taken care of when in fact, my husband was her patient. Sadly, he passed but even after that Dr Wolf-Klein kept in touch with me and helped me thru some very difficult days, weeks and months. It is encouraging to know that physicians such as she is really do exist and that we are not considered just numbers! I thank God for her every day.
About Dr. Gisele Wolf-Klein, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- 1013000272
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF GENEVA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wolf-Klein has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wolf-Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wolf-Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wolf-Klein works at
Dr. Wolf-Klein speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wolf-Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wolf-Klein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wolf-Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wolf-Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.