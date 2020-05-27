Overview

Dr. Gisele Girault, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Richland Hospital.



Dr. Girault works at Pain Center FirstChoice Healthcare, DBA Pain Management Associates (PMA) in Columbia, SC with other offices in Fort Mill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.