Dr. Gisela Velez, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (33)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Gisela Velez, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ayer, MA. They completed their fellowship with Mass Eye and Ear Inf

Dr. Velez works at Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nashoba Valley Medical Center
    190 Groton Rd Ste 190, Ayer, MA 01432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 772-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nashoba Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jan 13, 2022
    Wonderful doctor; very patient oriented, lots of experience. Waiting time is minimal, length of total visit usually not over 2 hours. Great results in her having resolved my eye problem. Would highly recommend Dr. Valez to anyone needing eye care.
    Dennis W. Magee — Jan 13, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gisela Velez, MD
    About Dr. Gisela Velez, MD

    Ophthalmology
    English
    1639119167
    Education & Certifications

    Mass Eye and Ear Inf
    Georgetown U MC
    Fairfax Hospital/Georgetown
    Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gisela Velez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Velez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Velez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Velez accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Velez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Velez works at Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer, MA. View the full address on Dr. Velez’s profile.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Velez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Velez.

