Dr. Triana has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gisela Triana, MD
Overview
Dr. Gisela Triana, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Triana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
J.g.baillargeon and Associates8245 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 887-5267
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Triana?
About Dr. Gisela Triana, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1962491647
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Triana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Triana works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Triana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Triana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Triana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Triana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.