Dr. Gisela Okonski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.