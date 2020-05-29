Dr. Gisela Okonski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okonski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gisela Okonski, MD
Overview
Dr. Gisela Okonski, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital and Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy and Dilated along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2632 Edith Ave Ste C, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 247-0404
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayers Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Oroville Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I are both being treated by Dr. O. She has always been thorough, attentive, and professional. She is diligent in diagnosing your heart problems and refers, if necessary, to other specialists. Her staff is wonderful. We would HIGHLY recommend her.
About Dr. Gisela Okonski, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1518926559
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
