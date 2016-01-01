See All Psychiatrists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Gisela Kohl, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gisela Kohl, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gisela Kohl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine

Dr. Kohl works at Certus Psychiatry and Integrated Care in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Tobacco Use Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Michael Volow, MD
Dr. Michael Volow, MD
6 (20)
View Profile
Dr. Myleme Harrison, MD
Dr. Myleme Harrison, MD
6 (63)
View Profile
Dr. Dionne Harrison, MD
Dr. Dionne Harrison, MD
8 (28)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Certus Psychiatry and Integrated Care
    1350 Sunday Dr Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Cpic
    1255 Creekshire Way Ste 270, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 701-3111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Tobacco Use Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cocaine Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Marijuana Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Outpatient Psychiatry Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Gisela Kohl, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1922217306
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gisela Kohl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kohl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kohl has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kohl has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohl.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gisela Kohl, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.