Overview
Dr. Gisela Kohl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
Dr. Kohl works at
Locations
-
1
Certus Psychiatry and Integrated Care1350 Sunday Dr Ste 101, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions
-
2
Cpic1255 Creekshire Way Ste 270, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 701-3111
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Gisela Kohl, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, German and Spanish
- 1922217306
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital-University Miami School Medicine
- Addiction Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohl accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kohl works at
Dr. Kohl has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Tobacco Use Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kohl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kohl speaks German and Spanish.
