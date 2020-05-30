Overview

Dr. Girum Mekonnen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Addis Ababa University and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Mount Vernon Hospital and Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Mekonnen works at Inova Medical Group - Cardiology in Alexandria, VA with other offices in Lorton, VA and Conyers, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.