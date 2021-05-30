Overview

Dr. Girolamo Arpino, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Arpino works at Phoenix Medical Group, PC in Peoria, AZ with other offices in Glendale, AZ and Surprise, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.