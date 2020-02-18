Dr. Kaur has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girisha Kaur, MD
Overview
Dr. Girisha Kaur, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Kaur works at
Locations
-
1
Southwest Medical Assoc-s Eastern4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 737-1880Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaur?
I was a patient of Dr Kaur’s for about 2 years. I had recently moved to Las Vegas I needed a knowledgeable physician who was a good communicator so that if things needed to be discussed it wasn’t ackward or difficult. Dr. Kaur exceeded my expectations. Knowledgeable, Caring, and she communicated with me rather than just talking over my head she helped me understand my situation and how we would address it. I miss her tremendously. I’ve lived all over the U.S. so finding a physician of her caliber was amazing. I only left VEGAS so I could care for my Father back in the Midwest. Hoping my next physician is comparable to Dr. Kaur at least until I move back ????.
About Dr. Girisha Kaur, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1619238748
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaur accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaur has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaur works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaur. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaur.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaur, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaur appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.