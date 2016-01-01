Dr. Trikha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Girish Trikha, MD
Overview
Dr. Girish Trikha, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Camillus, NY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Oswego Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Dr. Trikha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Syracuse Orthopedic Specialists P.c.5700 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY 13031 Directions (315) 487-1573
-
2
Dkt Physician Pllc6319 Fly Rd Ste 2A, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 937-5797
-
3
Brighton Medical Associates182 Intrepid Ln, Syracuse, NY 13205 Directions (315) 218-7020
-
4
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-4184Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Oswego Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Trikha?
About Dr. Girish Trikha, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1437360690
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Trikha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trikha works at
Dr. Trikha has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trikha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trikha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trikha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.