Overview

Dr. Girish Shroff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.



Dr. Shroff works at Baptist Heart Specialists in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fernandina Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.