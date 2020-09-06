Dr. Shroff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girish Shroff, MD
Dr. Girish Shroff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Baptist Medical Center Nassau.
Locations
Baptist Heart Specialists820 Prudential Dr Ste 112, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-0125
Baptist Cardiology Inc836 Prudential Dr Ste 1700, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 398-0125
- 3 1348 S 18th St Bldg B, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034 Directions (904) 261-9786
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Baptist Medical Center Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
1st time with a cardiologist and was very impressed with how thorough he was on our initial visit. I am a retired healthcare professional and feel I can size up a physician accurately.
About Dr. Girish Shroff, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1336105519
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Shroff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shroff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shroff has seen patients for Heart Disease and Aortic Valve Regurgitation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shroff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shroff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shroff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shroff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shroff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.