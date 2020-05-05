See All Podiatric Surgeons in Toms River, NJ
Super Profile

Dr. Girish Nair, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
5 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Girish Nair, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Toms River, NJ. 

Dr. Nair works at Community Medical Center in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Forked River, NJ, Browns Mills, NJ and Whiting, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Community Medical Center
    99 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 557-2121
  2. 2
    Forked River
    638 LACEY RD, Forked River, NJ 08731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 693-3202
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Browns Mill at Deborah Heart & Lung
    6 Earlin Ave Ste 240, Browns Mills, NJ 08015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 836-6608
  4. 4
    Ocean Cty Foot/Ankle Sgcl Assoc
    54 Bey Lea Rd Ste 1, Toms River, NJ 08753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 505-4500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    Ocean County Foot & Ankle Surgical Associates, P.C
    1178 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 505-4500
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Whiting
    61 Lacey Rd, Whiting, NJ 08759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 350-2424
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Achilles Tendinitis

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Wounds Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Necrosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Necrosis
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 05, 2020
    I can not say enough about Dr. Nair and his wonderful staff! They have gone over and above to give me the care I need. Dr. Nair is knowledge and attentive. I am extremely grateful for all that he has done to help me heal safely.
    Janet Sullivan — May 05, 2020
    About Dr. Girish Nair, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518188606
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Girish Nair, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nair. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nair.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nair, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nair appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

