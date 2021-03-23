Overview

Dr. Girish Munavalli, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Munavalli works at Dermatology, Laser, & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.