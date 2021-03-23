See All Dermatologists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Girish Munavalli, MD

Dermatology
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Girish Munavalli, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Munavalli works at Dermatology, Laser, & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Adjacent Tissue Transfer, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology, Laser, & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas
    1918 Randolph Rd Ste 550, Charlotte, NC 28207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 412-4065

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Scar Removal Chevron Icon
Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Active FX Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Belotero® Injection Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Removal Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
CoolTouch CTEV™ Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Xeomin® Injection Chevron Icon
Deep FX Fractional Laser Skin Resurfacing Treatment Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dysport Injection Chevron Icon
Earlobe Repair Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Cyst Chevron Icon
Excision of Lipoma Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Fat Reduction Procedure Chevron Icon
Fraxel Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
INFINI Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Isolaz System Acne Treatment Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Voluma® Injection Chevron Icon
KTP Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Kybella Treatment for Submental Fat Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Liposuction Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Laser Tattoo Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
miraDry Treatment for Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Sculptra™ Injection Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
ThermiTight™ Subdermal Skin Tightening Treatment Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
UltraShape Fat Reduction Treatment Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vbeam Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
VeinGogh Ohmic Thermolysis Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompCare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthgram
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Girish Munavalli, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215910336
    Education & Certifications

Fellowship

    Fellowship
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery &amp;amp; Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery - University of California at San Francisco|Mohs Micrographic Surgery &amp;amp;amp; Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery - University of California at San Francisco
    Residency
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    Internship
    • Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
