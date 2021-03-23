Dr. Girish Munavalli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munavalli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Girish Munavalli, MD
Overview
Dr. Girish Munavalli, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Munavalli works at
Locations
Dermatology, Laser, & Vein Specialists of the Carolinas1918 Randolph Rd Ste 550, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 412-4065
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompCare
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthgram
- Humana
- MedCost
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Provider Select, Inc.
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had cancer on my tip/top of my nose. I had the MOHS surgery done 3 years ago February 2018 on my nose where he had to cut out the cancer and then rebuild my nose. I had many stitches on top and inside. Dr. Munavalli did an amazing job and I can't even tell I had any surgery done on my nose now. I have to tell people that I had a large section cut off my nose. I liked him so much I referred my husband to him and had to have surgery on his nose and forehead for cancer as well. I would recommend him to anyone I know. He has done the best job I have scene my family has a lot of skin cancer issues.
About Dr. Girish Munavalli, MD
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1215910336
Education & Certifications
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery &amp; Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery - University of California at San Francisco|Mohs Micrographic Surgery &amp;amp; Cosmetic Dermatologic Surgery - University of California at San Francisco
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Medicine
- MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
