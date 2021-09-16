Overview

Dr. Girish Kunapareddy, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They specialize in Hematology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from SOUTH BAYLO UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE AT LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Kunapareddy works at Hux Center in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.