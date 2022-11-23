Overview

Dr. Girish Juneja, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Big Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.



Dr. Juneja works at West Michigan Pharmacy in Big Rapids, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI and Reed City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.