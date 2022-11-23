Dr. Juneja has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girish Juneja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Girish Juneja, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Big Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.
Locations
West Michigan Pharmacy20095 Gilbert Rd, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions (231) 592-4093
- 2 4024 Park East Ct SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 975-1186
Reed City Office22018 Professional Dr, Reed City, MI 49677 Directions (231) 832-1111
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Juneja, not only cares for his patience’s well but he (and his team) genuinely want healing and health for his patients. He and his medical team went above and beyond to help me make it possible to have multiple procedures when I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able too. They checked in on my consistently and treated me with such kindness and patience. if you have pain, go to Dr. Juneja!
About Dr. Girish Juneja, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1114904349
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Juneja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Juneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Juneja has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Juneja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Juneja. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Juneja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Juneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Juneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.