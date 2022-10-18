See All Hematologists in Toms River, NJ
Dr. Girish Amin, MD

Hematology & Oncology
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Dr. Girish Amin, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.

Dr. Amin works at New Jersey Hematology Oncology Associates in Toms River, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Anal and Rectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Jersey Hematology Oncology Associates LLC
    508 Lakehurst Rd Ste 1B, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-8880
    New Jersey Hematology Oncology Associates
    1608 Route 88, Brick, NJ 08724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 840-8880

  • Community Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center

Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer

Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Bone Cancer
Neutropenia
Secondary Malignancies
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anxiety
Arthritis
Bile Duct Cancer
Bleeding Disorders
Breast Cancer
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Pain
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
ENT Cancer
Fever
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gynecologic Cancer
Heart Disease
Hemophilia
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Laryngeal Cancer
Leukocytosis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Nausea
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Osteopenia
Ovarian Cancer
Pancreatic Cancer
Pancytopenia
Peritoneal Cancer
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Purpura
Shortness of Breath
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thyroid Cancer
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Uterine Cancer
Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
All Lymphoma
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Infection
Blood Disorders
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Brain Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cancer
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Cervical Cancer
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholangiocarcinoma
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dehydration
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dry Skin
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophageal Cancer
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gallbladder Cancer
Gout
Head and Neck Cancer
Heart Palpitations
Hemophilia A
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hypercalcemia
Hypercoagulable State
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Kidney Cancer
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphocytosis
Lymphoma
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Malignant Histiocytosis
Malnutrition
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Melanoma
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Multiple Myeloma
Muscle Weakness
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neurogenic Bladder
Nodular Lymphoma
Nosebleed
Obesity
Oral Cancer
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Oct 18, 2022
    Dr Am in was very patient and kind
    — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Girish Amin, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    • 1720071731
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Ala
    • SUNY Health Science Center
    • SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
    • Government Medical College Surat, South Gujrat University
    • Internal Medicine
