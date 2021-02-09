Overview

Dr. Giridhar Veerula, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from KHAZAR UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDIAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Veerula works at Jefferson Park Pediatrics P C. in Fort Wayne, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.