Overview

Dr. Giridhar Talluri, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Talluri works at Urology Specialty Group LLC in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.