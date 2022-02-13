Dr. Santebennur has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giridhar Santebennur, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Giridhar Santebennur, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Weirton, WV.
Dr. Santebennur works at
Locations
-
1
Womens Health Center651 Colliers Way Ste 401, Weirton, WV 26062 Directions (304) 908-4617
-
2
Allegheny Clinic Medical Oncology247 MOREWOOD AVE, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 622-0290
Hospital Affiliations
- Acmh Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Santebennur is knowledgeable and compassionate. He communicates well and is thorough in explaining conditions and treatment options. You may have a longer wait time than with other doctors, but that is because he never rushes his patients. He is interested in maintaining his patient's physical condition even for conditions outside his specialties and, while he does not recommend any one physician will name other professionals (such as pharmacists) who are qualified to make such recommendations.
About Dr. Giridhar Santebennur, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1407976939
Education & Certifications
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
