Overview

Dr. Giridhar Korlipara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mather Hospital, South Shore University Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Korlipara works at Three Village Cardiology PC in East Setauket, NY with other offices in Bay Shore, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.