Overview

Dr. Giridhar Chintalapudi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.



Dr. Chintalapudi works at Sandhills Neurologists PA in Cary, NC with other offices in Pinehurst, NC and Sanford, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Vertigo and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.