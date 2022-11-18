Dr. Giridhar Chintalapudi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chintalapudi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giridhar Chintalapudi, MD
Overview
Dr. Giridhar Chintalapudi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College and is affiliated with Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital.
Locations
Sandhills Neurologist - Cary251 Keisler Dr Ste 100, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (910) 235-0595
Sandhills Neurologists P.A.295 Olmsted Blvd Ste 12, Pinehurst, NC 28374 Directions (888) 688-5254Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Sandhills Neurologists - Sanford101 Dennis Dr, Sanford, NC 27330 Directions (910) 235-0595
Hospital Affiliations
- Firsthealth Moore Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carolina Care Plan
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MedCost
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chin diagnosed me with Sleep Apnea, following a sleep study and several other test I received a CPAP machine. Since beginning CPAP therapy my sleep has improved tremendously, my energy level and alertness has improved 100 percent. Dr. Chin and his staff are friendly, courteous and very professional. I highly recommend Dr. Chin for any neurological needs.
About Dr. Giridhar Chintalapudi, MD
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1275601833
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Suny
- University of Health Sciences / Kurnool Medical College
- Neurology, Neuromuscular Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chintalapudi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chintalapudi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chintalapudi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chintalapudi has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Vertigo and Diabetic Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chintalapudi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chintalapudi speaks Hindi.
125 patients have reviewed Dr. Chintalapudi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chintalapudi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chintalapudi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chintalapudi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.