Dr. Girdhari Purohit, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Sardar Patel Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.



Dr. Purohit works at Hemet Valley Urology in Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.