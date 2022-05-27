See All Urologists in Hemet, CA
Dr. Girdhari Purohit, MD

Urology
3 (21)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Girdhari Purohit, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hemet, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Sardar Patel Medical College, Rajasthan University and is affiliated with Hemet Global Medical Center.

Dr. Purohit works at Hemet Valley Urology in Hemet, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hemet Valley Urology Medical Center
    1225 E Latham Ave Ste B, Hemet, CA 92543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 929-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hemet Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Elevator
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    May 27, 2022
    I am totally happy with Dr Purohit's treatment of me in 2014 when I had prostate cancer at age 70! Dr Purohit is a great guy, with a super good bedside manner, and a great surgeon. My wife is a retired nurse and EMT and she thinks he hung the moon, gives him 10 thumbs up and 100 gold stars. With the treatment I received and the surgery, I was totally cured, never had one incident! Some friends with same diagnosis using other Drs/Surgeon have had terrible results.
    J. Conroy — May 27, 2022
    About Dr. Girdhari Purohit, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Girdhari Purohit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purohit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Purohit has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Purohit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Purohit works at Hemet Valley Urology in Hemet, CA. View the full address on Dr. Purohit’s profile.

    Dr. Purohit has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purohit on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Purohit. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purohit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purohit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purohit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

