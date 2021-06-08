Dr. Giraldo Kato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giraldo Kato, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.
Flagstaff Medical Center1200 N Beaver St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Directions (928) 556-9200
Oncology Research Associates Pllc9055 E Del Camino Dr Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 860-5000
Honorhealth Virginia G. Piper Cancer Care Network - 10460 N. 92nd St10460 N 92nd St Ste 400, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (623) 238-7630
Verde Valley Medical Center269 S Candy Ln, Cottonwood, AZ 86326 Directions (928) 204-4170
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Verde Valley Medical Center
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
I visited Dr Kato for the first time a couple of weeks ago and have been meaning to leave a glowing review on his behalf! We have been through several oncologists over the past few years here in Sedona...I was so relieved to meet Dr. Kato! He greeted me with a warm smile...he had already read my medical records and knew my history so we were able to talk right away about things that mattered the most to me...he has the most wonderful demeanor and bedside manner. I genuinely feel that he really cares about his patients. We are blessed to have such a wonderful oncologist here in Verde Valley!??????????
- Hematology & Oncology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Wake Forest University
- Pitt County Memorial Hospital
- Pitt Co Meml Hosp-East Carolina U
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- Oncology
