Overview

Dr. Giraldo Kato, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Flagstaff, AZ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Oncology. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center and Yavapai Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kato works at Flagstaff Medical Center in Flagstaff, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Cottonwood, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.