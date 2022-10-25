Dr. Giovinetza Hasbun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasbun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Giovinetza Hasbun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Giovinetza Hasbun, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and LAC + USC Medical Center.
Dr. Hasbun works at
Locations
1
Motion Picture and Television Fund Medical Group Inc25751 McBean Pkwy Ste 210, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 407-8499
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- LAC + USC Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasbun?
As a new patient, Dr. Hasbun made me feel as if we'd known each other for years. She took the time to address all of my concerns, and when I had follow up questions I sent through the health portal messages, she personally answered them at the end of the day. The front desk staff and the nurses were very kind and helpful as well. After a few not so great experiences at other practices, I'm grateful to have finally found a great doctor!
About Dr. Giovinetza Hasbun, MD
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255353496
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King/Charles Drew Med Ctr
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma De Honduras, Facultad De Ciencias Medicas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasbun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hasbun using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hasbun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Hasbun speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasbun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasbun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasbun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasbun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.