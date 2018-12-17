Dr. Nunez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giovanny Nunez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Giovanny Nunez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 629 W 185th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10033 Directions (212) 543-3500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nunez?
Extremely empathetic, respectful and compassionate. Other patients seems to cause their own drama and argument over who got there first. But, it seems the doctor and office have mediated that problem to prevent friction.
About Dr. Giovanny Nunez, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1760426118
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Geriatric Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nunez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nunez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nunez has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nunez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Nunez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nunez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nunez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nunez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.