Dr. Giovannie Eugenio-Anciro, MD

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Giovannie Eugenio-Anciro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Somerset, KY. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE

Dr. Eugenio-Anciro works at Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care in Somerset, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care
    754 S HIGHWAY 27, Somerset, KY 42501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Corbin
  • Baptist Health Richmond

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer Screening
Wheelchair Evaluation
Thyroid Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Wheelchair Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Disability Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Assessment Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Health Screening Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Impairment Rating Evaluation Chevron Icon
Independent Educational Evaluation Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Evaluation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Spinal and Postural Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 19, 2020
Dr G. Is awesome. She spends time with her patients and is very through. She covers all areas of your health and possesses a lovely bedside manner. I highly recommend her as a family physician!
Wanda — Nov 19, 2020
About Dr. Giovannie Eugenio-Anciro, MD

  • Family Medicine
  • English, Tagalog
  • 1063421030
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
Residency

