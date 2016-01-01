Overview

Dr. Giovanni Llibre, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SANTO DOMINGO (INTEC) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Llibre works at Llibott Consultorios Medicos in Winston Salem, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.