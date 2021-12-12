Dr. Jubiz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giovanni Jubiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Giovanni Jubiz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL.
Dr. Jubiz works at
Locations
Fertility CARE: The IVF Center5901 Brick Ct, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 672-1106
Harmony Telecounseling Inc.3222 Hillsdale Ln, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (863) 758-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth North Pinellas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. J personality seemed great which is very important to me. He seemed to be on top of things in my appointment and having looked over my medical records. He was honest which a big thing with me. He told me we don’t know what we’re dealing with until we get your labs back. That was the most honest he could’ve been and I appreciate that. He was also on time and I know that’s not always possible, but it was nice.
About Dr. Giovanni Jubiz, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
